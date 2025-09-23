'Guess what!': Macron phones Trump after blocked by presidential convoy

PARIS: "How are you? Guess what!'

It was not the most usual beginning to a telephone call between two heads of state but neither were the circumstances.

In New York for the UN General Assembly and rushing to a meeting from UN headquarters, French President Emmanuel Macron was to his astonishment told to go no further by police as the street was blocked by the convoy of US President Donald Trump.

So he reached for his phone.

"I'm waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you," Macron told Trump in his fluent English, according to footage broadcast by BFMTV and the Brut online media.

The phone call did nothing to unblock the street with Macron continuing on foot to his meeting, which he said was at the French consulate. He had been due to have dinner with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.