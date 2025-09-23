Trump can only win Nobel if Gaza conflict stopped: French President Macron

PARIS: US President Donald Trump could only win the Nobel Peace Prize if he stopped the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians over Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron told BFMTV in an interview from the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that "there is only one person who could do something in the current situation -- the American president."

"I see an American president who is mobilised and who said this morning (Tuesday to the General Assembly) 'I want peace, I will solve this conflict'. Who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict."

"You need to pressure the Israeli government so it stops, it stops the Gaza conflict, so we finally release the hostages" held by Palestinian militant group Hamas, he said.

Macron acknowledged that even after his recognition on behalf of France of a Palestinian state at the General Assembly -- a decision bitterly opposed by both Trump and Israel -- it was Washington that had leverage over Israel.