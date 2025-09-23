Unversed in UNGA? Here’s your handy guide to UN General Assembly meeting lingo

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly’s yearly meeting of world leaders is here — and with it, an array of acronyms, abbreviations, titles and terms. Here is some key vocabulary, decoded.

For starters ...

UNGA: Shorthand (often pronounced “UN'-gah”) for the UN General Assembly’s “High-level Week,” when presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other top leaders of all 193 UN member countries are invited to speak to the world and each other. New Yorkers sometimes just use “General Assembly” to describe what many experience mainly as a week of street closures and whizzing motorcades, but the assembly isn’t just this meeting. It’s a body that discusses many global issues and votes on resolutions throughout the year.

GENERAL DEBATE: The centerpiece of the week, it gives each country’s leader (or a designee) the mic for a state-of-the-world speech. This year’s theme is “Better Together,” emphasizing unity, solidarity and working collectively. But speakers use their 15 minutes — or more, since the time limit is ”voluntary” — to opine on the planet’s biggest issues and hotspots, spotlight domestic accomplishments and needs, air grievances, and project statesmanship. While the “debate” is more a series of speeches than an interactive discussion, rebuttals are allowed at the end of each long day, and some embittered neighbor nations routinely go multiple rounds.

BILATERAL (or “bilat,” for short): Private meetings between high-ranking officials of two countries. Many UNGA veterans argue that the gathering’s real value lies in these tête-à-têtes and other personal, off-camera encounters among decision-makers.

MINISTERIAL: Applies to meetings of cabinet-level officials, such as foreign ministers, from different countries.