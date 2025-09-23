Who recognises the State of Palestine, who doesn't, and why does it matter?

PARIS: A majority of European countries now recognise the State of Palestine, following official declarations in New York on Monday by France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and others, after nearly two years of war in Gaza.

Here is an overview of diplomatic recognition of the state, which was unilaterally proclaimed by the Palestinian leadership in exile in 1988.

Of the territory claimed by the state, Israel currently occupies the West Bank and the Gaza Strip is largely in ruins.

Which countries recognise the State of Palestine ?

Answer: Nearly 80 percent of UN members.

According to an AFP tally, at least 151 countries out of 193 UN members now recognise the State of Palestine.

AFP has not obtained recent confirmation from three African countries.

Six European nations -- France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra and Monaco -- added their names to the list with statements at the UN on Monday.

The day before, the United Kingdom and Canada became the first G7 countries to make such a recognition, with Australia and Portugal also following suit.

Russia, alongside all Arab countries, almost all African and Latin American states, and most Asian nations -- including India and China -- are already on the list.

Algeria became the first country to officially recognise a Palestinian state on November 15, 1988, minutes after late Palestine Liberation Organisation leader Yasser Arafat unilaterally proclaimed an independent Palestinian state.

Dozens of other countries followed in the ensuing weeks and months, and another wave of recognitions came in late 2010 and early 2011.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza, which was sparked by the Palestinian Islamist organisation Hamas's attack in Israel on October 7, 2023, has now pushed another 19 countries to recognise the state.