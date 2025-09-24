Activist flotilla seeking to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza says drones attacked its boats

ATHENS, Greece: Activists taking part in a flotilla seeking to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza said Wednesday that some of their boats were attacked by drones overnight while sailing south of Greece.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said it was attacked during the night by “unidentified drones and communications jamming.” It said that “at least 13 explosions” were heard on and around several flotilla boats, while drones or aircraft dropped “unidentified objects” on at least 10 boats.

No casualties were reported but there was damage to the vessels and “widespread obstruction in communications,” it added.

Activists posted a brief video on the flotilla’s social media account showing what appeared to be an explosion on or near one of the vessels. Greece’s coast guard did not report any distress calls.

There was no immediate response to questions regarding the attack from the Israeli military.

Sailing to Gaza

The flotilla, comprised of dozens of boats from several countries, is carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, for Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has accused organizers of being linked to Hamas, and says it has proposed that the activists unload their aid in the Israeli port of Ashkelon for it to be transported into Gaza.

“Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade,” the ministry said on Monday. “Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel’s proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have.”