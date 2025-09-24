Black pastors say Charlie Kirk is not a martyr, while decrying racism and political violence

How Charlie Kirk is being memorialized — with many conservatives and white Christians, particularly evangelicals, emphasising his faith and labeling him a martyr — has sparked debate among Black clergy, who are trying to square a heroic view of the 31-year-old with insulting statements about people of color that were key to his political activism.

"How you die does not redeem how you lived," the Rev. Howard-John Wesley, of Alexandria, Virginia, said in a sermon in the aftermath of Kirk's killing that has amassed tens of thousands of views online.

The reactions to Kirk's death marked a notable split-screen moment in America's racial divide, playing out at the same time on Sunday across the country.

From the pulpits of Black churches, pastors used their sermons to denounce what they called hateful rhetoric from Kirk that runs counter to the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Gospel. In a packed football stadium in Arizona, tens of thousands of people celebrated Kirk in a religious-themed memorial as a martyr and inspirational and principled conservative hero.

Kirk's killing on a college campus in Utah captured in a graphic video that went viral, as well as the aftermath of his death have become the latest fault line in politics and race in America under President Donald Trump.

Many Black pastors in the largest African American Christian denominations linked the veneration of Kirk — who used his platform to discuss matters of race in America, including statements that denigrated Black people, immigrants, women, Muslims and LGBTQ+ people — to the history of weaponizing faith to justify colonialism, enslavement and bigotry.

"Christianity told itself that Black people were inferior and therefore enslaved us," said the Rev. Jacqui Lewis, pastor of Middle Collegiate Church in New York City, adding that powerful voices have long controlled the microphone and used it to reshape Christianity to serve power, exclusion and hate.

"We can call it Christian-esque, but it's white nationalism wrapped in talk of Jesus," Lewis said in an interview this week. "And it's not Christian. It's just not."

Now, Lewis and others said, Black pastors must speak boldly, looking to their tradition of speaking out against those who promote racism.

"We're criticising the way the world is because that's our job," she said.