Danish PM to apologise to victims of Greenland forced contraception

DENMARK: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has arrived in Denmark's autonomous territory Greenland for a ceremony Wednesday to apologise in person to the victims of a forced contraception programme that Copenhagen ran for more than three decades.

After landing, Frederiksen said in a post to social media that the apology constituted an "important marking" of a "dark chapter in our shared history". "It will be a very important moment for these women, obviously, but also for society as a whole," Aaja Chemnitz, an MP who represents Greenland in the Danish parliament, told AFP.

"It's a second step in the reconciliation process after first announcing the apology" in late August, she said.

A special ceremony in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, was to begin at 2:00 pm (1500 GMT).

From the late 1960s until 1992, Danish authorities forced around 4,500 Inuit women, around half of all those of child-bearing age, to wear a contraceptive coil, or intrauterine device (IUD) without their consent. The aim was to reduce the Inuit birth rate.

Many of the women were left sterile and almost all of them have suffered from physical or psychological problems.

The scandal is one of several sensitive issues tainting Denmark's ties to Greenland, including forced adoptions and the forced removal of Greenlandic Inuit children from their families.

Denmark has over the past year been keen to smooth over tensions with its strategically located, resource-rich Arctic territory, which US President Donald Trump has said he wants to take over for security reasons.

At the end of August, Frederiksen presented a long-awaited apology to the victims of the forced contraception campaign, in a written statement.

On Monday, she also announced the creation of a "reconciliation fund" to compensate the victims, as well as other Greenlanders who suffered discrimination because of their Inuit heritage.

"It's very good news because my clients are not satisfied with just an apology," said lawyer Mads Pramming, who represents around 150 of the victims who have sued the Danish state for violating their rights and sought financial compensation.

"The timing is good. She would not have been warmly welcomed if she hadn't suggested (the compensation) in advance," he told AFP.