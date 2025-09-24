Iran’s rial hits record low of 1,074,000 per USD as Khamenei rejects direct nuclear talks

DUBAI: Iran’s rial currency fell to a new all-time low on Wednesday, reaching 1,074,000 to the U.S. dollar just before Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was due to address the United Nations.

The currency’s fall follows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejecting direct talks with the United States over its nuclear program.

Khamenei’s announcement likely boxes in the diplomacy that Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi could have done in New York. It also suggested that last-minute talks between Iran and European nations won’t stop the coming reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. A 30-day window to stop the sanctions will end Sunday.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom triggered the so-called snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions — barring a last-minute accord — over Iran’s failure to comply with conditions of a 2015 nuclear deal aimed at preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

“Snapback” was designed to be veto-proof at the U.N. It started a 30-day window for the resumption of sanctions unless the West and Iran reach a diplomatic agreement.