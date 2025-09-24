Israeli forces kill 15 Palestinians: Gaza civil defence

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Israeli forces killed at least 15 Palestinians on Wednesday as they bombarded targets including homes and tents in Gaza, the territory's civil defence spokesperson told AFP.

Israel has launched a major air and ground offensive on Gaza City, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee the territory's largest urban centre.

Some of those who remained were sheltering in the city centre when air strikes hit them, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

"At least seven deaths, most of them children, and a large number of injuries as a result of three air strikes on a Gaza Municipality warehouse and tents for the displaced in Firas Market," he told AFP.

Three other people were killed by Israeli bombardment elsewhere in the city; two in an apartment on Al-Sahaba Street and one in the area of Al-Yarmouk Market, Bassal said.

In central Gaza, the civil defence reported "four dead and injuries in a helicopter strike" on a home in Nuseirat.

Another person was killed in an Israeli air strike on a home north of Nuseirat, Bassal said.

Over nearly two years, Israeli military operations have killed 65,382 Palestinians, mostly civilians, says the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers reliable.