Italy sends navy frigate to assist Gaza aid flotilla

ROME: Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto sent a navy frigate to assist a Gaza-bound flotilla Wednesday, after organisers said several of their boats had been targeted by multiple drones off Greece.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said more than a dozen explosions were heard around the flotilla as it sailed off Greece late on Tuesday, with damage caused by "unidentified objects" dropped on deck.

"To ensure assistance to the Italian citizens on the 'Flotilla'... I spoke with the Prime Minister and authorised the immediate intervention of the Italian Navy's multi-purpose frigate Fasan, which was sailing north of Crete as part of Operation Safe Sea," Crosetto said in a statement posted by the ministry on X.