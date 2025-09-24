Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies

DUBAI: Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabia 's grand mufti who served the kingdom's top religious figure over a quarter century that saw the ultraconservative Muslim nation socially liberalize, died Tuesday. He was in his 80s.

Sheikh Abdulaziz's role as grand mufti put him as one of the top Islamic clerics in the world of Sunni Muslims. Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, hosts the annual Hajj pilgrimage required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their lives, making the pronouncements of the grand mufti that much more closely followed.

While closely aligned to Al Saud ruling family, which has allowed women to drive, opened movie theatres and further socially liberalised in recent years, Sheikh Abdulaziz denounced extremists like those in the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. He also made pronouncements during his time as grand mufti, viewed as sectarian and more following Saudi Arabia's Wahhabism, a strictly austere form of Islam that for decades saw the kingdom segregate the sexes, restrict music and follow other puritanical pursuits.

Saudi Arabia's state media reported Sheikh Abdulaziz's death, without offering a cause. The kingdom's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who runs the kingdom's day-to-day governance under his 89-year-old father, King Salman, attended funeral prayers for the late mufti on Tuesday night in Riyadh.

"With his passing, the kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar who made significant contributions to the service of Islam and Muslims," the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement.