TV host Jimmy Kimmel says 'anti-American' for government to threaten comedians

TV host Jimmy Kimmel called it “anti-American” for the government to threaten comedians, speaking out during his return to late-night television after a weeklong suspension.

Kimmel returned to late-night television Tuesday after his show was briefly pulled off-air following government pressure over his remarks on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a move critics slammed as an attack on free speech.

"A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is anti-American," an emotional Kimmel said in an opening monologue in which he praised the public outrage over his suspension.

Kimmel, during his monologue and appearing close to tears, said he never intended to joke about Charlie Kirk’s death.

“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," Kimmel said. "I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”

He added that he wasn't trying to blame any specific group "for the actions of what ... was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make.” He said he understood his remarks last week to some “felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both.”

But he made no apologies. And he criticised the ABC affiliates who took his show off the air. Two stations groups that represent about a quarter of ABC stations, Sinclair and Nexstar, ordered their outlets not to show Kimmel on Tuesday.

“That's not legal,” Kimmel said. “That's not American. It's un-American.”