Two detainees killed and another critically injured in Dallas ICE facility, official says

The detainee who survived was in critical condition at a hospital, DHS said. No ICE agents were injured.

The FBI said during the news conference that it was investigating the shooting as “an act of targeted violence.”

Little other information was given out at the news conference.

Officers responded to a call to assist an officer on North Stemmons Freeway around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and determined that someone opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building, Dallas police spokesperson Officer Jonathen E. Maner said in an email.

Edwin Cardona, an immigrant from Venezuela, said he was entering the ICE building with his son for an appointment around 6:20 a.m. when he heard gunshots.

An agent gathered people who were inside the building, took them to a more secure area and explained that there was an active shooter in the area, Cardona said.

“I was afraid for my family because my family was outside. I felt terrible because I thought something could happen to them. Thank God no,” Cardona said.

Cardona said his family was brought into the building, and they were later reunited.

The ICE facility is along Interstate 35 East, just southwest of Dallas Love Field, a large commercial airport serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, and blocks from hotels catering to travelers.

Traffic cameras near the scene showed six lanes of a normally busy freeway empty, with cars and semitrailers ground to a halt on an interstate exit. Dozens of emergency vehicles were seen near the facility.

Shortly after the shooting and before officials said at least one of the victims was a detainee, Vice President JD Vance posted on the social platform X that “the obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop.”