Yemen drone attack wounds 20 in Israeli resort town

A drone fired from Yemen has struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat. Medics said at least 20 people were wounded, two of them seriously.

A military statement said the drone "fell in the area of Eilat" on the Red Sea coast after air defences had failed to intercept it.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which occurred on the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have claimed similar attacks throughout the Gaza war since late 2023.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said that it evacuated the wounded to a nearby hospital, and that two of them had “severe shrapnel injuries to their limbs.”

Police said the drone fell in Eilat's city centre, causing damage in the area frequented by tourists.

Footage shared on social media, which AFP could not independently verify, showed a drone flying above the resort town before crashing with smoke rising from the impact area.