Zelensky says NATO membership not automatic protection, praises Trump after shift

UNITED NATIONS: President Volodymyr Zelensky cast doubt Wednesday on NATO's ability to guarantee Ukraine's security but praised Donald Trump after the US president unexpectedly flip-flopped to say he thinks Russia can be defeated.

Addressing the United Nations, Zelensky suggested that even NATO membership -- which Trump has ruled out for Ukraine -- might not be enough.

"Because international institutions are too weak, this madness continues. Even being part of the long-standing military alliance doesn't automatically mean you are safe," he told the UN General Assembly.

But Zelensky praised Trump after their meeting Tuesday.

"We had a good meeting with President Trump, and I also spoke with many other strong leaders, and together, we can change a lot," he said.

"Of course we are doing everything to make sure Europe truly helps and of course, we count on the United States."

Trump's suggestion Tuesday that Kyiv could win, with support from the European Union and NATO, marked an extraordinary shift after months of saying Ukraine would not get back swaths of territory taken by Russia.

Trump said Ukraine could regain all its land and suggested, without elaborating, that Kyiv could "maybe even go further than that!"