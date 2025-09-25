China, world’s largest carbon polluting nation, announces new climate goal to cut emissions

UNITED NATIONS: With China leading the way by announcing its first emission cuts, world leaders said on Wednesday they are getting more serious about fighting climate change and the deadly extreme weather that comes with it.

At the United Nations' high-level climate summit, Chinese president Xi Jinping announced the world’s largest carbon-polluting country would aim to cut emissions by 7% to 10% by 2035. China produces more than 31% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions, and they have long been soaring.

The announcement came as more than 100 world leaders gathered to talk of increased urgency and the need for stronger efforts to curb the spewing of heat-trapping gases.

With major international climate negotiations in Brazil 6½ weeks away, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened a special leaders summit Wednesday during the General Assembly to focus on specific plans to curb emissions from coal, oil and natural gas.

After more than six hours of speeches, promises and announcements, about 100 nations — responsible for about two-thirds of the world's emissions — gave plans or some kind of commitments to further curb fossil fuel emissions and fight climate change, Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed said.

In a video address, Xi pledged that China would increase its wind and solar power sixfold from 2020 levels, make pollution-free vehicles mainstream and “basically establish a climate adaptive society.”

Europe then followed with a less detailed and not quite official new climate change fighting plan. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said last week, member states agreed that their emissions cutting targets would range between 66% and 72%. The EU will formally submit its plan before the November negotiations.

While the new promises are in the right direction and show stronger commitment to fighter climate change, “these targets will not be enough to keep us safe from climate destruction,” said Jake Schmidt, senior strategic director for international climate at the Natural Resources Defense Council.