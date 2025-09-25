Harris faces protesters, condemns Israel’s war in Gaza on first night of book tour

NEW YORK: Former Vice President Kamala Harris, forced to confront Israel’s war in Gaza on the first night of her book tour, expressed compassion for the Palestinians and condemned President Donald Trump for giving the Israeli government “a blank check.”

“What’s happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it beaks my heart,” she told a packed New York City performance center on Wednesday night after being interrupted by the first of four pro-Palestinian protesters. “Donald Trump has given (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu a blank check to do whatever he wants.”

The comments came in the midst of a discussion about her new book, “107 Days,” which was released on Tuesday and details the hyperspeed campaign she launched against Trump after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Harris was initially scheduled to make one appearance at the 1,500-person capacity Times Square performance center, but her team added a second show earlier in the evening because of high interest.

Few issues have divided the nation — and the Democratic Party — more than the war in Israel.

More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, Gaza’s Health Ministry said earlier in the month. The conflict erupted after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.