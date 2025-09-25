Indigenous groups criticize Ecuador’s $47 billion oil expansion plan in Amazon

BOGOTA, Colombia: Seven Indigenous groups in Ecuador’s Amazon have denounced a government plan to offer dozens of blocks of land for oil exploration, saying it threatens their ancestral lands and violates constitutional protections.

The criticism targets a plan from the Ministry of Energy and Mines in August to auction the rights for 49 oil and gas projects worth more than $47 billion.

Officials say the “hydrocarbon roadmap” is a strategy to modernize Ecuador’s oil industry, attract foreign capital and boost production. Their plan includes contract renegotiations and new licensing rounds that the government says comply with existing legal frameworks.

Indigenous groups say 18 of the proposed oil blocks overlap their territories — an area roughly the size of Belgium.

Leaders from the Andwa, Shuar, Achuar, Kichwa, Sapara, Shiwiar and Waorani peoples say their communities were not consulted and accuse the government of ignoring court rulings that struck down earlier consultations as unconstitutional.

“The government is pushing ahead with plans to auction 18 oil blocks in our ancestral territories without free, prior and informed consent. That is a constitutional and international right the state is violating,” said Nemo Guiquita, a Waorani leader with the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon.