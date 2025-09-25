South Korea claims North Korea has four uranium enrichment facilities to build nuclear weapons

SEOUL: A top South Korean official said Thursday that North Korea is operating a total of four uranium enrichment facilities, adding to outside assessments that it has multiple covert atomic plants along with the widely known site near the capital of Pyongyang.

The North's leader Kim Jong Un has called for a rapid expansion of his country's nuclear weapons program and recently said he would never make the arms a negotiating point in response to overtures by US President Donald Trump.

The South’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said uranium enrichment centrifuges at the four facilities — which would include the known site at Yongbyon, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Pyongyang — are running everyday and stressed the urgency to stop the North’s nuclear program.

Chung did not elaborate further on the location of the other, undeclared nuclear sites. He spoke about the North with local reporters, according to his ministry.

Nuclear stockpile

Chung cited an assessment that the North possesses 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium. He first said that was based on intelligence but the ministry later clarified it was attributed to civilian experts. If confirmed, the amount would also signal a sharp increase in North Korea's stockpile of nuclear material.

In 2018, Stanford University scholars, including nuclear physicist Siegfried Hecker who had previously visited the Yongbyon complex, said the North had about 250 to 500 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, sufficient for 25 to 30 nuclear devices.