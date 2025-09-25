Trump administration threatens mass firings as shutdown looms

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's administration dramatically raised the stakes Thursday in a clash over a possible government funding shutdown, telling federal agencies to prepare for new mass firings if it goes ahead.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) warned in a memo that it would go beyond the usual practice of temporary furloughs during previous shutdowns, where Congress cannot agree on spending plans.

Republican Trump is in a tense showdown with congressional Democrats over federal funding ahead of a fiscal deadline of midnight on September 30, which would trigger a fresh political crisis in Washington.

Democrats have rejected Republican proposals, unless some of the spending cuts are reversed and existing health care subsidies are extended.

Trump blamed Democrats for the looming shutdown when asked about the plans to lay off federal workers.

"Well, this is all caused by the Democrats. They asked us to do something that's totally unreasonable," Trump told reporters as he hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office.

Trump sought to wrestle the issue back to his core electoral message of a crackdown on migration, saying of the Democrats: "They want to give money away to illegals, people that entered our country illegally."

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries earlier responded to threat of layoffs by telling the White House to "get lost."

Calling OMB chief Russ Vought a "malignant political hack," Jeffries added on X: "We will not be intimidated by your threat to engage in mass firings."

A shutdown would see non-essential operations grind to a halt and hundreds of thousands of civil servants temporarily left without pay.