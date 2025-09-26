Indian who arrived in US illegally arrested for causing multi-vehicle crash in California

“Dalilah Coleman's life was forever changed when an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler slammed into her and her family. This tragedy was entirely preventable,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said.

This is “sadly” another example of Newsom's California Department of Motor Vehicles issuing an illegal individual a commercial driver's license, she added.

“How many more innocent people must become victims before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with American lives? DHS is working around the clock to remove dangerous aliens—like Singh—who have no right to be in the US,” Noem said.

Newsom's press office hit back at Noem for politicising the tragedy and clarified that Singh had been eligible for the licence on the basis of a work permit issued by the US government.

"It’s deeply disappointing to see Secretary Noem politicize such a horrific tragedy. The FEDERAL government issued the driver a federal work permit (and RENEWED IT AFTER THE ACCIDENT), making him eligible for a driver’s license — not only in California, BUT IN ANY STATE. Madam Secretary, please stop peddling false and misleading information," it said on X.

Notably, this is the second such case involving an Indian, who had been living illegally in the US and was arrested for causing a fatal accident while driving a commercial vehicle.

In August, Harjinder Singh was arrested on three counts of vehicular homicide. He was also driving an 18-wheeler vehicle on a Florida highway and attempted to make an illegal U-turn.

By blocking all lanes of the highway with his truck, Harjinder Singh caused a fatal accident, instantly killing three people.

The DHS had said that Harjinder Singh had obtained a commercial driver's license in California, despite having no legal right to be in the United States.

In the wake of the fatal accident, the US said it was immediately pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers.

“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said.

The Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) had launched an investigation into the crash.

Harjinder Singh failed an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment, providing correct responses to just two of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying one of four highway traffic signs.