Protesters in Mexico ram gates of military base to protest 43 students who disappeared

MEXICO CITY: Protesters who want justice in the case of 43 students who disappeared in 2014 rammed the gates of a military base in Mexico City with a truck Thursday and set the vehicle on fire.

The protest came on the eve of the anniversary of the disappearance of the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College students, a case that for many Mexicans has become emblematic of state involvement in bloodshed in the Latin American nation.

The students in 2014 had commandeered several buses that they planned to drive to Mexico City for a protest commemorating a 1968 massacre of protesters by government forces.

Authorities believe the students were abducted on the way and killed by members of a criminal cartel with ties to government and military officials, and dozens of people have been arrested, including a former attorney general, local officials, military and police officers.

However, nobody has been convicted yet, and many protesters believe the state involvement in the Ayotzinapa killings may go deeper than what has been revealed so far.

Current students from the school, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, joined relatives of the missing for a demonstration at the military base to push Mexico’s army to help clarify the disappearances. The protesters carried photos of the missing.

Shortly afterward, some of the young demonstrators with their faces covered backed a truck into one of the entrances of the military compound. Once the vehicle was stuck, they launched fireworks at it until it caught fire.