Slovak parliament approves constitutional change limiting same-sex couples' rights

The parliament approved the amendment with 90 votes in favour and seven votes against it, enough to pass it in the 150-seat parliament.

Fico on Thursday had described the vote as a "historic opportunity to change the constitution." Earlier this week, two coalition lawmakers said the vote would be postponed indefinitely.

Following the amendment's publication in late January, Fico invoked "the traditions, the cultural and spiritual heritage of our ancestors" to construct a "constitutional barrier against progressive politics" and restore "common sense".

"There are two sexes, male and female", defined at birth, the proposal states -- an echo of US President Donald Trump's inauguration speech.

"Sex cannot be modified except for serious reasons, according to procedures that will be established by law," it continues. The amendment only authorises adoption for married couples, with rare exceptions.

Slovakia's constitution already defines marriage as a union between man and a woman, following an amendment from 2014 when Fico was also prime minister.

It also states that Slovakia's "sovereignty" regarding "cultural and ethical questions" should override EU law.