Trump: 'I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank'

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding, “There’s been enough. It’s time to stop now.”

Trump made these remarks ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival in New York, where he is scheduled to deliver an address to the United Nations on Friday.

According to Politico, Trump had assured Arab and Muslim leaders on Tuesday that he would not permit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank. The report, citing six people familiar with the discussion, said that Trump was firm on the matter and had promised that Israel would not be allowed to absorb the West Bank, which is governed by the Palestinian Authority rather than Hamas.

When asked whether he had discussed his stance with Netanyahu, Trump was noncommittal.