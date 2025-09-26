Trump signs executive order supporting proposed deal to put TikTok under US ownership

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that he says will allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States in a way that meets national security concerns.

Trump's order will enable an American-led of group of investors to buy the app from China's ByteDance, though the deal is not yet finalized and also requires China's approval.

Much is still unknown about the actual deal in the works, but Trump said at a White House signing ceremony Thursday that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has agreed to move forward with it.

Vice President JD Vance added that "there was some resistance on the Chinese side, but the fundamental thing that we wanted to accomplish is that we wanted to keep TikTok operating, but we also wanted to make sure that we protected Americans' data privacy as required by law."

The Chinese embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press inquiry seeking confirmation of China's approval.