An American nurse in Gaza City films a hospital's collapse as Israeli forces surround it

DEIR AL-BALAH: As Israeli troops bear down, the health care system in Gaza City is coming under fire and being pushed toward collapse.

Nearly two weeks into Israel’s latest ground offensive on Gaza’s largest city, two clinics were destroyed by airstrikes, two hospitals shut down after being damaged and others are barely functioning, with medicine, equipment, food and fuel in short supply.

Many patients and staff have been forced to flee hospitals, leaving behind only a few doctors and nurses to tend to children in incubators or other patients too ill to move. Bombardment outside shakes hospitals' walls and Israeli drones buzz around, often firing nearby, making it dangerous to come and go, according to health workers.

Al-Quds hospital, at the southern edge of Gaza City, hurriedly evacuated most of its patients this past week as Israeli forces closed in.

Medics dropped off one patient at a field of rubble. Covered in gauze for severe burns on 40% of his body, they told him to find his way to a clinic for treatment, according to Andee Vaughan, an American nurse who was among the medics.

“It is insanity,” Vaughan said in an interview the day she also was evacuated. “That is the state of the health care system," which she says Israel is purposefully dismantling.

Al-Quds once had capacity for 120 patients. Now, roughly 20 remain, including two babies in intensive care. About 60 doctors, nurses and patients’ families are sheltering there.