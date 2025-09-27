Elon Musk, UK's Prince Andrew named in Epstein files released to US House panel

Billionaire Elon Musk and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, have been named in new files released by US Congressional Democrats that relate to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the BBC has reported.

Musk, however, has denied the claims. "This is false," he wrote in a post on X.

Prince Andrew is a member of the British royal family. He is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and a younger brother of King Charles III.

The BBC reported that the files turned over to the House Oversight Committee by the Epstein estate appear to show Musk had been invited to Epstein’s island in December 2014. One line in the records dated 6 December 2014 reads: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?).” Musk has also previously been quoted as saying he was invited to the island but declined.

Musk in 2019 told NBC News that Epstein “tried repeatedly” but he declined. He acknowledged visiting Epstein’s New York home once but said he did not know him well, calling him “obviously a creep.”

Musk has also appeared in a widely circulated photo with Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, which he said was a “photobomb” at a Vanity Fair party.

Separately, the BBC said a manifest for a flight on 12 May 2000 names the Duke of York among the passengers on a flight from Teterboro, New Jersey, to West Palm Beach, Florida, with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of conspiring with Epstein to traffic girls.

The BBC reports that one heavily redacted ledger includes two references to payments for massages for an “Andrew” in February and May 2000. While palace records, photographs, and press reports from the time indicate Prince Andrew had travelled to the US around the dates noted in the documents, it is not clear whether the “Andrew” referred to in the ledger is the Duke of York.