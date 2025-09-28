Mideast nations confront chaos in their region, which Egypt warns 'is at a point of implosion'

Egypt

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, whose country has been a key mediator in Gaza along with the United States and Qatar, sharply criticized the international community “standing idly by as a spectator” while international law is systematically violated in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East.

Israel’s “wanton, unjust war waged against defenseless civilians for a sin they did not commit” is “transpiring without accountability, and it has affected one country after another,” he said.

Abdelatty recalled former president Anwar Sadat’s historic visit to Israel in 1977, and Egypt becoming “one of the first to anchor the pillar of peace in the region.” But surveying the turmoiul in the Mideast today, he accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza – which it vehemently denies – and blocking the Palestinians' fron establishing an independent state.

Abdelatty said Israel can’t be secure unless other countries in the region are secure, and “the region cannot see stability without an independent state of Palestine.”

In the region, he pointed to civil war in Sudan, the need for elections in divided Libya, resolving Yemen’s crisis between the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels who control the capital and most of the north, and ending repeated Israeli violations of Lebanese and Syrian territory.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, whose country hosts Russia-Ukraine-US peace talks, said the suffering of Palestinians and unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza make it imperative for the international community to end the war in Gaza and achieve peace through a two-state solution.

A two-state solution to the nearly 80-year Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “the only path that would guarantee the security of all countries in the region,” he said. “The failure of the international community to take firm actions to end the Israeli aggression and violation will only cause further instability and insecurity regionally and globally” and “will have grave consequences and will escalate war crimes and acts of genocide.”

Farhan said Saudi Arabia, along with Norway and the European Union, launched an international coalition to implement the two-state solution, and it co-sponsored Monday’s high-level meeting with France that saw at least 10 countries officially recognize the state of Palestine, bringing the total to near 160 recognitions.

“Such recognition is an important step towards achieving the two-state solution and bolstering the path towards a just and lasting peace,” he said.

Farhan condemned Israel’s recent attack on Qatar. He also called for “international measures” to stop Israel’s actions, “and to deter it from such criminal behavior that threatens regional security and stability.”