Trump says he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, in latest deployment to US cities

PORTLAND: President Donald Trump said Saturday that he will send troops to Portland, "authorizing Full Force, if necessary" to handle "domestic terrorists" as he expands his deployments to more American cities.

Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek responded by saying Trump is abusing his authority by ordering troops into a city that she said is doing "just fine" on its own. She was joined by other government, police and business leaders who all said soldiers are not needed and Trump is presenting a patently false picture of the city.

Trump made his announcement on social media, writing that he was directing the Department of Defense to "provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland." Trump said the decision was necessary to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he alleged are "under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for details on Trump's announcement, such as a timeline for the deployment or what troops would be involved.

Governor says troops not needed

In an afternoon news conference, Kotek said she directly told Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier in the day that troops are not needed, and she believes he does not have the authority to deploy the military there.

"We can manage our own local public safety needs. There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security," Kotek told reporters.

The governor said she "tried to understand his reasoning" during their conversation and his response was just, "Let's keep talking."

"This is an American city. We do not need any intervention," Mayor Keith Wilson said at the news conference. "This is not a military target."

Kotek said the president did not give a timetable for troops arriving. She said she told him the Oregon National Guard is not needed and she does not plan to call it up.

Trump, however, previously deployed guard soldiers and active duty Marines in Los Angeles even though California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed it. The federal government is appealing a judge's ruling that Trump's use of the guard was illegal.