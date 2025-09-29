At the UN, African leaders did not draw attention to home conflicts, analysts say

LAGOS, Nigeria: They had a lot to say about global affairs. But complicated things happening closer to home? Not so much.

Like their counterparts from other continents, African leaders took to the United Nations podium over the past week to address the UN General Assembly on pressing global issues, including climate change, inequality and the spread of conflict.

African leaders — including Nigerian Vice President Kassim Shettima, Senegalese President Bassirou Faye and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah — spoke vehemently about global conflicts and called for an end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

“The people of Palestine are not collateral damage in a civilization that is searching for order. They are human beings, equal in worth, entitled to the same freedoms and dignities that the rest of us take for granted,” Shettima said last week.

However, analysts say two of Africa’s most complicated conflicts in Sudan and Congo, which have killed thousands of people and both reached an impasse, were given barely any significant airtime by African leaders.

“African countries have sort of stepped back to some extent in terms of wanting to place African issues at the forefront of the UN agenda,” said Chris Ogunmodede, an Africa affairs analyst with experience working in African diplomatic circles. “On the most important dates on the UN calendar, there is nothing to say about African issues in any substantive way.”