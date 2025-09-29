EU hails Moldova's 'European' choice despite Russian 'pressure'

BRUSSELS: Victory for Moldova's ruling pro-EU party at key parliamentary elections was a "loud and clear" message from voters despite Russian meddling, European Union chief Antonio Costa said on Monday.

"The people of Moldova have spoken and their message is loud and clear. They chose democracy, reform and a European future, in the face of pressure and interference from Russia," European Council head Costa wrote on X.

"The EU stands with Moldova. Every step of the way."

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the Moldovan people and said: "No attempt to sow fear or division could break your resolve."

"You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom. Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way. The future is yours," she wrote on X.