EU hails Moldova's 'European' choice despite Russian 'pressure'

BRUSSELS: Victory for Moldova's ruling pro-EU party at key parliamentary elections was a "loud and clear" message from voters despite Russian meddling, European Union chief Antonio Costa said on Monday.
"The people of Moldova have spoken and their message is loud and clear. They chose democracy, reform and a European future, in the face of pressure and interference from Russia," European Council head Costa wrote on X.
"The EU stands with Moldova. Every step of the way."
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the Moldovan people and said: "No attempt to sow fear or division could break your resolve."
"You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom. Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way. The future is yours," she wrote on X.
Moldova's ruling pro-EU party won parliamentary elections with the backing of more than half of voters, according to near-complete results on Monday.
The polls were overshadowed by accusations of Russian interference in the former Soviet republic.
The small EU candidate nation, which borders Ukraine and has a pro-Russia breakaway region, has long been divided over whether to move closer with Brussels or maintain Soviet-era relations with Moscow.
Sunday's elections were seen as crucial for the country to maintain its push towards EU integration, launched after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.