Singapore denies entry to Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, citing 'national interests'

SINGAPORE: Singapore said Monday it had refused entry to Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law over the weekend as his presence would not be in the city-state's "national interests".

The activist, who holds a UK refugee travel document, told AFP that he had been denied entry when he tried to pass immigration after his plane landed at Singapore's Changi Airport from San Francisco on Saturday.

He said he was sent back on Sunday on a plane to San Francisco.

"Law's entry into and presence in the country would not be in Singapore's national interests," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told AFP in a statement.

"A visa holder is still subject to further checks at point of entry into the country. That is what happened with Nathan Law."

Law had fled from Hong Kong in 2020, and the police there issued a warrant of arrest against him for offences under their National Security Law, the MHA said.

Upon arrival in Singapore, Law was "referred for questioning, and immigration and security assessment" at the airport, according to the MHA.

"Law was then refused entry. He was placed on the earliest flight back to San Francisco on 28 September 2025," the ministry added.