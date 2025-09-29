Thailand's new PM Anutin promises to tackle economic woes, ongoing border conflict with Cambodia

BANGKOK: Thailand’s new prime minister told lawmakers on Monday that his government would address the country’s economic woes, find solutions to the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia through diplomacy and push for a new and more democratic constitution.

Anutin Charnvirakul faces a self-imposed deadline. He had promised to call elections in four months in exchange for the People’s Party — which holds the most seats in Parliament — supporting his bid to become prime minister. He was elected in Parliament earlier this month.

The party has a progressive platform and has long sought to change the existing constitution imposed under military rule, saying it wants to make it more democratic. Anutin had promised to call a referendum for an elected constituent assembly to draft a new charter.

He said in his inaugural speech in Parliament on Monday that his government will support the referendum and public participation to uphold the country’s constitutional monarchy.

Anutin also promised to tackle corruption and crime and “restore faith and happiness to the Thai people.”

Anutin is constricted in what he can do by the four-month deadline, but also the terms of his deal with the People’s Party, which declared it would act as the opposition in the legislature, potentially voting against Anutin's initiatives.