US government shutdown draws closer as congressional leaders head to the White House

WASHINGTON: Democratic and Republican congressional leaders are heading to the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday in a late effort to avoid a government shutdown, but both sides have shown hardly any willingness to budge from their entrenched positions.

If government funding legislation isn't passed by Congress and signed by Trump on Tuesday night, many government offices across the nation will be temporarily shuttered and nonexempt federal employees will be furloughed, adding to the strain on workers and the nation's economy.

White House aides, ahead of the meeting, made it clear the Republican administration had no intention to negotiate.

“The president wants to keep the government open, he wants to keep the government funded,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House on Monday morning, adding Trump was "giving Democrats one last chance to be reasonable today.”

Republicans are daring Democrats to vote against legislation that would keep government funding mostly at current levels, but Democrats have held firm. They're using one of their few points of leverage to demand Congress take up legislation to extend health care benefits.

“The meeting is a first step, but only a first step. We need a serious negotiation,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”