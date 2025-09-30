Colombia’s foreign minister ‘renounces’ her US visa as tensions between both nations escalate

BOGOTA, Colombia: Colombia’s foreign minister has “renounced” her US visa to protest a decision by the US State Department to revoke the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the Colombian government said Monday.

The decision by Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio comes as tensions between both nations escalate over issues that include drug policy, the war in Gaza and a US naval buildup in neighboring Venezuela.

Colombia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry did not respond to questions about what kind of visa Villavicencio held, but said in a statement that it was not interested in “diplomatic visas that limit opinions” or curtail the nation’s “sovereignty.”

Later on Monday, Colombian Finance Minister Germán Ávila wrote in an X message that he would stop using his visa in “solidarity” with Petro, and because of the “aggression” he was subjected to by the United States. “To work for our people, we do not need visas” Ávila wrote.

The US State Department revoked Petro’s visa Friday after he participated in a protest in New York against the war in Gaza, in which Petro called for the creation of an international army to liberate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Holding a megaphone and wearing a kaffiyeh, the traditional Palestinian scarf, Petro called on US soldiers to “disobey” President Donald Trump’s orders, adding that they should “not point their rifles against humanity.”

Hours after the protest, the State Department said on social media that it would cancel Petro’s visa “due to his reckless and incendiary actions.”