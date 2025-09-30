India demands immediate action after Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in London

NEW DELHI: India has strongly condemned the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in London’s Tavistock Square, calling it a “shameful” and “violent attack on the idea of non-violence”.

The incident comes just days before Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, which also marks the International Day of Non-Violence.

The Indian High Commission in the UK demanded “immediate action” from British authorities after graffiti was discovered on the bronze statue of the Indian independence leader, which has stood in the square since 1968.

“This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence,” the mission said in a post on X. “The Indian mission has taken this up strongly with local authorities, and our team is already on site, coordinating to restore the statue to its original dignity,” it added.

Designed by Polish sculptor Fredda Brilliant, the statue depicts Gandhi seated cross-legged in traditional robes. It has long been a site of commemoration, particularly on Gandhi’s birthday, traditionally marked with floral tributes and bhajans.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Sunday evening after reports of criminal damage. The incident is being treated as racially aggravated, but no arrests have been made. “Enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron expressed dismay: “Disappointed and saddened by the vandalism of Gandhiji’s statue. The @metpoliceuk have begun an investigation. His teachings of tolerance, peace, and non-violence are timeless and will always bring people together. That’s what I’ll remember on Gandhi Jayanti, this year and every year.”

The incident has sparked outrage among diaspora communities and officials alike, particularly due to its timing — just three days before Gandhi’s 156th birth anniversary.