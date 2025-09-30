Islamic school building collapses in Indonesia, at least 65 students presumed buried under rubble

SIDOARJO: At least 65 students are presumed buried under the rubble of an Islamic school building that collapsed in Indonesia. Rescuers ran oxygen and water to students trapped in the unstable concrete rubble of a collapsed building, as they desperately worked to free survivors Tuesday morning more than 12 hours after the structure fell.

At least one student was killed, dozens were injured and 65 were presumed buried in the rubble.

Rescue workers, police and soldiers digging through the night pulled out eight weak and injured survivors more than eight hours after the collapse at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in the East Java town of Sidoarjo. Rescuers saw additional bodies, indicating the death toll was likely to rise.

Families of the students gathered at hospitals or near the collapsed building, anxiously awaiting news of their children.

Relatives wailed as they watched rescuers pull a dusty, injured student from the buried prayer hall.

A notice board at the command post set up in the boarding school complex listed 65 students as missing as of Tuesday morning. They are mostly boys in grades seven to 11, between the ages of 12 and 17.

“Oh my God... my son is still buried, oh my God please help!” a mother cried hysterically upon seeing her child’s name on the board, followed by the cries of other parents whose relatives had suffered a similar fate.

“Please, sir, please find my child immediately,” cried a father, holding the hand of one of the rescue team members.