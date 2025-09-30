Spotify founder Daniel Ek steps down from CEO role

LONDON: Spotify said Tuesday that founder Daniel Ek is stepping down as CEO to become the executive chairman, in an announcement that sent its shares sliding in premarket trading.

The Stockholm-based streaming giant said Ek will be replaced by two lieutenants who will become co-CEOs: Chief Product and Technology Officer Gustav Söderström and Chief Business Officer Alex Norström. The pair, who are also currently copresidents, will transition into their new jobs on Jan. 1 and will report to Ek.

Spotify said in a press release that the move “formalizes" how Spotify has been operating since 2023, with Söderström and Norström largely leading strategic development and operational execution.