Hamas has ‘three or four days’ to reply to Gaza deal, will ‘pay in hell’ if they reject: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave Hamas “three or four days” to respond to his Gaza ceasefire plan, which requires the militants to release hostages within that period, fully disarm, and be excluded from any future role in government, a post-war transitional authority led by Trump has also been proposed.

"We're going to do about three or four days," Trump told reporters when asked about any timeframe. "We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not. And if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end."

Adding to this Trump said that Hamas will face severe consequences if it does not accept a Gaza peace deal that calls for the disarmament of the militant group.

"We have one signature that we need, and that signature will pay in hell if they don't sign. I hope they sign for their own good and create something really great," Trump told US generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia.

A Palestinian source told AFP that Hamas has begun consultations within its political and military leadership, both inside the territory and abroad.

The move comes after Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who threw his support behind the US peace plan for Gaza.

During his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu said, "I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims,".

"If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself, " he added.