Trump says Pakistan PM, field marshal back his plan to end Gaza conflict '100 per cent'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir back his plan to end the Gaza conflict "100 per cent", listing them among the world leaders "very much involved" in the negotiations on the issue.

"This afternoon, after extensive consultation with our friends and partners throughout the region, I'm formally releasing our principles for peace, which people have really liked," Trump said at a joint news conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

"These are done in total consideration and cooperation with the nations involved. All of these nations have made contributions to these suggestions. I want to thank the leaders of many Arab and Muslim nations for their tremendous support in developing the proposal, along with many of our allies in Europe," he said.

Trump went on to thank the world leaders with whom he had "meetings and dialogue" on Gaza, including Pakistan.

"I want to just say that my meetings and dialogues with so many countries, Saudi Arabia, as an example, the King is a phenomenal person. The Emir of Qatar, who is incredible… UAE, that’s MBZ and ABZ," Trump said, referring to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said these leaders were "totally involved".

"These are the people we've been dealing with, who have been very much involved in this negotiation, giving us ideas, things they can live with, things they can't live with. Pretty complex," Trump said.

"The King of Jordan was with us at the United Nations. The President of Türkiye, President Erdogan, he's a friend of mine, a strong man but a good man. The President of Indonesia, someone who’s an amazing leader, Prabowo Subianto. He is respected by everybody. He was in the room with us," the president added.

"We were together with most of these people that I’m mentioning. Others joined by phone or the next day. The Prime Minister and the Field Marshal of Pakistan, they were with us right from the beginning. Incredible," he said.

"In fact, they just put out a statement that they fully believe in this pact. It just came out. Just as I was walking out, they said, ‘Sir, you have a big notice from the Prime Minister of Pakistan and from the Field Marshal that they back this 100 per cent,’" Trump added.