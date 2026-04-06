IAEA says strikes near Iran nuclear power plant 'must stop'

VIENNA: The chief of the UN nuclear watchdog on Monday warned that attacks near Iran's Bushehr atomic power plant "pose a very real danger to nuclear safety and must stop".

The facility, located in the south of Iran and equipped with a 1,000-megawatt reactor, has been targeted four times since the US-Israeli war on Iran began. The latest strike was reported by Iranian state media on Saturday.

Strikes near the operating plant "could cause a severe radiological accident with harmful consequences for people and the environment in Iran and beyond," said Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on X.

Russia, whose specialists help operate the plant, said the strikes risked a "radiological disaster more devastating than Chernobyl".

"We once again urgently call for an immediate cessation of hostilities," the Russian foreign ministry said.