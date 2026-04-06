Iran says conditions in Strait of Hormuz will 'never return to former status' for US, Israel and allies

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they are completing preparations to enforce new operating conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been all but shut since the war with the United States and Israel began.

"The IRGC naval force is completing operational preparations for the Iranian authorities' #declared_plan for the new Persian Gulf order," the Guards naval forces said in a post on X Sunday.

They warned conditions in the strait "will never return to its former status, especially for the US and Israel."

Their statement came after US President Donald Trump renewed threats to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if the vital shipping route is not reopened.

Iran has allowed only limited traffic through the waterway since the war began on February 28, disrupting the flow of roughly 20 percent of global oil and gas.

Oman's state news agency said on Sunday that Iran and Oman had held talks on easing passage through the strait, which remains effectively closed due to the conflict.

Iranian lawmakers have in recent weeks proposed imposing tolls and taxes on vessels passing through the waterway.