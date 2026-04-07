Iran's Kuwait ambassador urges Gulf to work on averting 'tragedy' before Trump deadline

Iran's ambassador to Kuwait urged Gulf states on Tuesday to find a way to avert a "tragedy", as US President Donald Trump's evening deadline loomed for Iran to agree a deal or face strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Trump has warned that unless Tehran allows free passage through the strategic oil chokepoint the Strait of Hormuz by midnight GMT, the United States will unleash what he called the "complete demolition" of Iran's critical infrastructure.

"We hope that the countries in the region will use all their diplomatic and political capabilities to prevent such a tragedy from befalling the region," Mohammad Toutounji told AFP.

During more than a month of war, Iran has responded to US and Israeli strikes that decapitated its leadership by launching drone and missile attacks across the Gulf.

Iran has targeted US embassies, bases and assets but also airports, major oil and gas infrastructure as well as landmarks, ports, hotels and residential areas.