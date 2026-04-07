Mojtaba Khamenei ‘unconscious’, under treatment in Qom: report

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is undergoing medical treatment in Qom and is believed to be unconscious, The Times reported citing an intelligence-based diplomatic memo.

The report said the assessment was based on intelligence inputs from the United States and Israel shared with Gulf allies.

According to the memo, Khamenei is in a “severe” condition and is unable to participate in governance or decision-making. The report said it had reviewed the memo, which for the first time identified the location of the Iranian leader.

It added that the National Security Agency had been approached regarding the contents of the assessment, along with Iran’s diplomatic representation in Washington, which operates through the Pakistani embassy.

Khamenei has not made any public appearance since the escalation of conflict in West Asia, with statements attributed to him being disseminated through state media.

The report comes shortly after US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said that this is a "critical period" and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end.

"This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said.

Trump admitted that he was dealing with a "much more powerful Iran" when the conflict started on February 28, adding that the US has "decapitated" it, adding that these steps should have been taken 47 years ago.

"I think it is going fine, but we will have to see. You have to understand, we have been dealing with these people for 47 years. I'm standing here with a much more powerful Iran than a month ago, not anymore. Right now, they are decapitated," he said.

"This should've been handled by the seven presidents, and they are saying now that we should've done this a long time ago. It's not something I like doing," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)