Netanyahu says US-Iran ceasefire done in 'full coordination' with Israel, truce 'not end of campaign'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Israel remains prepared to confront Iran if necessary, despite a truce reached between the United States and Iran.
"Let me be clear: We still have objectives to complete, and we will achieve them -- either through agreement or through renewed fighting," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.
"We are prepared to return to combat at any moment required. Our finger remains on the trigger. This is not the end of the campaign, but a step along the way to achieving all our objectives."
Netanyahu also said that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran was reached in "full coordination" with Israel.
"As you know, last night a temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran came into effect, in full coordination with Israel," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.
"No, we were not surprised at the last moment," he said, responding to sharp criticism from opposition leaders who argued that the truce came despite Israel not achieving its objectives in the war with Iran.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese army announced on Wednesday that it was closing a vital bridge in southern Lebanon, after receiving an "Israeli threat to target it".
This is the last bridge linking the north and south of the Litani River in the Tyre area, where thousands of families remain despite Israeli evacuation warnings.
Israel said Wednesday that it supported US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend his bombing of Iran, but maintained the ceasefire did not include Lebanon.
Since the start of the war with Hezbollah on March 2, Israeli airstrikes have destroyed six bridges over the Litani, which divides southern Lebanon into two parts. Israel accuses Iran-backed group Hezbollah of using the bridges for transport.
Lebanon was drawn into the war after Iran-backed group Hezbollah, launched rocket fire on Israel.
In response to the attacks on Lebanon, Iran later Wednesday said it will once again halt the movement of oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the country's state-run media reported.
(With inputs from AFP)