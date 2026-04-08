Netanyahu says US-Iran ceasefire done in 'full coordination' with Israel, truce 'not end of campaign'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Israel remains prepared to confront Iran if necessary, despite a truce reached between the United States and Iran.

"Let me be clear: We still have objectives to complete, and we will achieve them -- either through agreement or through renewed fighting," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

"We are prepared to return to combat at any moment required. Our finger remains on the trigger. This is not the end of the campaign, but a step along the way to achieving all our objectives."

Netanyahu also said that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran was reached in "full coordination" with Israel.

"As you know, last night a temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran came into effect, in full coordination with Israel," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

"No, we were not surprised at the last moment," he said, responding to sharp criticism from opposition leaders who argued that the truce came despite Israel not achieving its objectives in the war with Iran.