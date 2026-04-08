Trump says countries that supply weapons to Iran will face 50 per cent US tariffs

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned against supplying weapons to Iran, threatening immediate 50 percent US tariffs on any country that does so.

"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He also said in a separate post that his administration is "talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," several hours after he announced a temporary ceasefire with Tehran which had agreed to temporarily reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in an 11th-hour bid to avert US President Donald Trump's all-out destruction threat.

Trump later told reporters that the ceasefire was a 'total and complete victory' for Washington.

The US agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, and in return, Tehran will temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil thoroughfare through which one-fifth of the world's oil passes.