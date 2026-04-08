US stocks jump on war ceasefire deal as oil shares fall

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks surged in early trading Wednesday after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that sets terms to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Airline shares rallied and oil equities retreated as crude prices tumbled in response to the expected return of shipments of oil and other key products through the strait.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.0 percent at 47,998.72.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 2.6 per cent to 6,786,45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index soared 3.2 percent to 22,716.15.

US stocks had retreated Tuesday as the market nervously awaited President Donald Trump's deadline for war-rival Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating bombing.