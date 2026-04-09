Khamenei says does not seek war with US, Israel; signals shift in management of Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in his latest written message, hinted at a shift in the country's management of the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said that the Islamic Republic does not want war with the United States and Israel, but would protect its rights as a nation, state television reported Thursday.

"We did not seek war, and we do not want it," he said in the message read out on state TV, coinciding with 40 days since his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on February 28, the first day of the war.

"But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole," he added, in an apparent reference to Lebanon, where Israel is fighting a war with Tehran's ally Hezbollah.

According to reports, Mojtaba also said Iran would move into a "new phase" in handling the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping corridor through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

"Iran will take management of the Strait of Hormuz into a new phase," he said.