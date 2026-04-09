UK pushes for ceasefire extension to Lebanon as Starmer tours Gulf

LONDON: Britain's foreign minister said Thursday the UK "strongly" wanted to see Lebanon included in the ceasefire in the Middle East as Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
"We do want to see the ceasefire extended to Lebanon. I'm deeply troubled about the escalating attacks that we saw from Israel in Lebanon yesterday," Yvette Cooper told Sky News.
"We've seen the humanitarian consequences, the huge mass displacement of people in Lebanon. So we do strongly want to see the ceasefire extended to Lebanon," she said.
Cooper's comments came as Starmer arrived in the UAE on the second leg of his visit to the Gulf to meet with regional leaders in an effort to bolster the ceasefire in the Middle East war.
Starmer on Wednesday met Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.
"The prime minister began by welcoming the ceasefire and set out how efforts must now be focused on upholding it and turning it into a lasting peace," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.
"He was clear that it was vital now to continue work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and discussed the UK's ongoing efforts to convene partners to agree and plan the practical steps required to give shipping the confidence to transit the Strait," the spokesperson added.
The visit follows a virtual meeting Tuesday of military planners from over 30 countries hosted by Britain.
The meeting explored measures for an international coalition to make the Strait of Hormuz accessible and safe after a ceasefire according to the Ministry of Defence.
Last week, a UK-led diplomatic virtual meeting of around 40 countries also discussed the critical waterway.
It has been largely closed since the US-Israeli war against Iran started on February 28, impacting global supplies of oil, liquified natural gas, and fertiliser.
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained extremely limited on Wednesday despite the announcement of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.