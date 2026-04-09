UK pushes for ceasefire extension to Lebanon as Starmer tours Gulf

LONDON: Britain's foreign minister said Thursday the UK "strongly" wanted to see Lebanon included in the ceasefire in the Middle East as Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"We do want to see the ceasefire extended to Lebanon. I'm deeply troubled about the escalating attacks that we saw from Israel in Lebanon yesterday," Yvette Cooper told Sky News.

"We've seen the humanitarian consequences, the huge mass displacement of people in Lebanon. So we do strongly want to see the ceasefire extended to Lebanon," she said.

Cooper's comments came as Starmer arrived in the UAE on the second leg of his visit to the Gulf to meet with regional leaders in an effort to bolster the ceasefire in the Middle East war.