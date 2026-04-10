What to know about the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon

BEIRUT: In the hours after the US and Iran announced a tentative ceasefire, Israel dramatically escalated its attacks in Lebanon against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. The burst of strikes in central Beirut and other parts of the country killed more than 300 people and wounded 1,150 others, according to health officials.

The Israeli military said that it had targeted sites affiliated with the Hezbollah militant group and announced that it had killed an aide to the group's leader, Naim Kassem. But the strikes, which hit densely packed residential and commercial districts at rush hour, also killed more than 100 women, children and older people, according to health officials.

Hezbollah retaliated to the heavy strikes — which prompted an international outcry — by launching missiles into Israel, though no serious casualties have been reported.

The latest war between Israel and Hezbollah erupted after the US and Israeli launched airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Since the ceasefire announced by the US and Iran earlier this week, a heated debate has ensued over whether it applies to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Iran says it does, while the US and Israel say it doesn't.

The lead-up to the latest conflict

Israel and Hezbollah have fought multiple wars since the militant group was formed in the 1980s as a guerrilla force resisting Israel's then occupation of southern Lebanon.

On March 2, two days after Israel and the US attacked Iran, Hezbollah launched missiles toward Israel. It said that the salvo was in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and for "repeated Israeli aggressions" in Lebanon.

The resumption of fighting came 15 months after a US-brokered ceasefire halted their previous war. That conflict started a day after the deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, began firing on Israel after it launched its blistering counteroffensive against Hamas in Gaza. What began as a low-level conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border region erupted into a full-scale war in September 2024.

After a ceasefire was reached in November 2024, Israel kept up near-daily airstrikes in Lebanon, saying that it aimed to stop Hezbollah from regrouping. Israeli troops also continued to occupy five hilltops on the Lebanese side of the border.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, was under domestic and international pressure to surrender its remaining arsenal. The group stayed largely quiet and didn't enter the fray during last summer's 12-day war between Israel and Iran. Many believed that the group was too weakened to fight after suffering heavy losses in the 2024 conflict, and so were surprised when it entered the war following US-Israeli attacks on Iran.